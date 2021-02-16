EVERY weekend since Palma was almost brought to a halt by the restrictions closing bars, restaurants, shopping centers and gyms last month, Bellver woods have become a Mecca for walkers, joggers, cyclists, dog walkers and families looking for something to do in the outdoors – however, Palma council is coming under mounting pressure to clear away the debris left by the wave of storms which struck the island last month.

The storms registered at the end of January caused serious damage in Mallorca and brought down a spate of trees. In Palma alone, 63 incidents were reported.

And Bellver forest was one of the worst affected areas and scores of felled trees are still blocking hiking routes and posing a danger to walkers and runners.

The council assessed the damaged caused by the two storms between January 20 and 27 and ordered municipal parks and gardens departments to start clearing away the fallen trees, some of which are even blocking some roads, and other debris.

However, little action has been taken and residents and users of the park have complained to city hall.

Yesterday Palma council said that further instructions have been issued to those departments responsible to clean up the woods and that work will start this week.

It has also been pointed out to the council that, every week weather pending, the number of people heading to the woods, the picnic spots and up to the castle is increasing and some people are concerned about a lack of control of the numbers and a police presence to make sure social distancing is respected and that large gatherings do not take place.