Hostecar denounces that “it was not asked to present a project” and the City Council says “that everyone played by the same rules”
The Association of Hospitality Businessmen of Cartagena (Hostecar) yesterday put the cry in the sky before the “disastrous” and “botched” process followed to award the last thirteen chiringuitos of the 38 planned on the Cartagena coast. After a tie between the candidates who submitted their offers, the City Council, through the Service
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Anger #hoteliers #Cartagena #award #chiringuitos #lottery #scale
Leave a Reply