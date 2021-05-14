Hostecar denounces that “it was not asked to present a project” and the City Council says “that everyone played by the same rules” Several candidates await the start of one of the raffles held on the first floor of the San Miguel administrative building. / THE TRUTH ANTONIO LÓPEZ Saturday, 15 May 2021, 01:17



The Association of Hospitality Businessmen of Cartagena (Hostecar) yesterday put the cry in the sky before the “disastrous” and “botched” process followed to award the last thirteen chiringuitos of the 38 planned on the Cartagena coast. After a tie between the candidates who submitted their offers, the City Council, through the Service