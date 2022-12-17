Sparks at the end of the Croatia-Morocco match. The former Inter now at Psg Hakimi and Gianni Infantino are the protagonists. According to some witnesses, the winger stopped and insulted him when he met the Fifa president in the tunnel.

arbitration wrongs?

—

Hakimi would have vehemently protested the refereeing reserved for Morocco both in the final against Croatia and in the semi-final against France (the penalty denied for a foul by Theo Hernandez on Boufal seems to have been the main complaint). But already on the pitch, after the final whistle, the winger had protested against the referee only to then be dismissed by the Morocco coach, Regragui.