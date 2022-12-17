According to some witnesses, the former Inter full-back now at PSG would have raised his voice in the tunnel leading to the changing rooms, addressing heavy words to the Fifa president. After a few minutes, the second thought and the apologies
Sparks at the end of the Croatia-Morocco match. The former Inter now at Psg Hakimi and Gianni Infantino are the protagonists. According to some witnesses, the winger stopped and insulted him when he met the Fifa president in the tunnel.
arbitration wrongs?
—
Hakimi would have vehemently protested the refereeing reserved for Morocco both in the final against Croatia and in the semi-final against France (the penalty denied for a foul by Theo Hernandez on Boufal seems to have been the main complaint). But already on the pitch, after the final whistle, the winger had protested against the referee only to then be dismissed by the Morocco coach, Regragui.
excuses
—
Apparently, however, when tempers cooled, Hakimi apologized to Infantino for his behavior. Right so.
December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 20:49)
