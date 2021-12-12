A German psychiatrist stated that he believes that feeling anger and resentment is healthier than fear, in light of the challenges faced by climate change and the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

“Taking an active aggressive stance does not conflict with mental health,” said German doctor Rainmar de Bois, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, given the anger and resentment among young people in light of the challenges of climate change and the “Corona” pandemic.

He added that solidarity and solidarity are a good way to confront fear, explaining: “Fear arises in isolation.” The German doctor pointed out that the cases he monitored say that fears arise in parents more than in children.



