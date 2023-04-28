Anger about the chaos at Transavia is growing. And the problems are not over yet, flights will also be canceled in the coming months.

The travel industry is ‘extremely disappointed’ in Transavia. The airline is unable to transport all travelers to and from their destination. Flights will also be canceled in May and June due to problems with some aircraft. It is not yet clear how many flights are involved. The problems cause a lot of unrest among people who have booked a holiday with a Transavia flight. “Our members are inundated with concerned phone calls,” says a spokesman for the ANVR, the branch organization of the travel sector.

The travel organizations are already busy finding alternatives for duped travelers. “It is an incredible amount of work to find a solution,” says the ANVR spokesperson. There are few airplane seats available in the market. “That makes it very complicated to book other flights.”

Thousands of claims

Press agency ANP reports that 2000 duped travelers have now submitted a claim through a claims organization. It is expected that more will follow, because people are still confronted every day with the fact that their flight is canceled or that they have to depart from another airport, for example. This weekend alone, Transavia expects to have to cancel six flights.

The Consumers’ Association receives many questions. Many people want to know if they can recover the damage of a changed or canceled flight. The consumer advocate has a tool on the site with which people can easily check whether they are entitled to compensation.

Vacation first

The Van Vught family from Schijndel is not yet busy with a possible claim. “I will look at that when we get back. Let’s have a nice holiday first,” says Huub van Vught. The family was supposed to fly to Faro in Portugal from Eindhoven, but received an email on Wednesday that they are flying from Rotterdam. ,,So we had to take a taxi to Rotterdam. I had booked specific seats for the flight from Eindhoven, but those are now gone too.”

Anyone who has booked a package trip, so a flight plus hotel or, for example, car rental, can count on the help of the travel organizations with whom the booking was made. They help holidaymakers who cannot return, for example, to find a hotel or find a replacement flight.

Damages

Those who have only booked a flight must talk to the airline themselves to get compensation for the damage. Those travelers also receive no assistance in finding replacement accommodation or flight. The Consumers’ Association therefore advises people to book a package holiday.

The compensation is not only about the reimbursement of a hotel or ticket. Extra meals can also be declared. “And, for example, extra parking costs because your car is parked somewhere longer. You will also be reimbursed for the extra travel costs if your flight departs from another airport. Someone who has only booked a flight will not be reimbursed for all those extra costs,” said the Consumers’ Association.



Quote

It is clear that this will lead to damage for Transavia Spokesman, Transavia

Meanwhile, the astonishment about the chaos at Transavia grows. It looks like the holiday flyer has sold more seats than they have capacity. But that’s really not the case, says the company. “We had just planned extra reserve capacity. That’s the lesson we learned last year.” “But now almost a sixth of the fleet is grounded.”

Transavia does not yet have any insight into the damage. The company also cannot say anything about any claims. “We will soon be discussing the damage settlement with those involved. But it is clear that this will lead to damage for Transavia.”

