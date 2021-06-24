There is so much anger on the web and among animal lovers (and not only), after what happened in Taurisano, in the Lecce area. A man has been accused of killing animals and now he will have to take responsibility and face the judge’s decision against him.

Credit: pixabay.com

According to a first reconstruction of the facts made known in the last hours, the man after several arguments with the neighbors, decided to give them a lesson. However, he chose the worst way, which once again saw a poor animal victim who had nothing to do with it.

The manager has voluntarily run over the neighbors’ dog with his car and then left it on the asphalt by now lifeless. His revenge, which everyone hopes will cost him dearly.

Killing of animals for futile reasons, these are the accusations against a person who did not care about the feelings of a poor four-legged friend. Discussions between neighbors, which were repeated everyday and that in the end they ended with a horrible episode and from which there is no turning back.

Credit: pixabay.com

An innocent victim, killed because the wickedness of human beings it has no limits.

In a few hours, what happened spread on the web and unleashed the anger of animal rights associations and thousands of people, who now claim justice for the dog.

The crime of killing animals

The killing of animals is considered a real crime, punishable by law and provided for by art. 544-bis of the criminal code pursuant to which:

Anyone who, for cruelty or without necessity, causes the death of an animal, is punished with imprisonment for 4 months and two years.

Credit: pixabay.com

We will have to wait for the next few days for any updates on the Court’s decision against the man who killed his neighbors’ dog. A gesture that has no justification, a gesture that cannot go unpunished.