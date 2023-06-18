Defeat and anger on Saturday evening in a sold-out Gelredome. The Nigerian superstar Burna Boy (31) kept his thousands of fans waiting for hours and eventually even canceled his performance completely. In a statement on Instagram, Burna Boy makes itself heard in vague terms. “My great team did everything they could to save it, but it didn’t work out in time.”

