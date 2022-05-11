The House of Representatives reacted with anger and horror to images from Ter Apel, where people had to wait outside for hours at the registration center for asylum seekers last night for a place to sleep. ‘Too sad for words’, and ‘unacceptable’, according to a large part of the opposition parties. State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) acknowledges that ‘it went very wrong’.

