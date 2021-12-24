The story of the dog Peter, forced to live tied to a short chain. His family had adopted him as a guard dog

Anger in the province of Ancona, precisely in the municipality of Senigallia. Peter, a 7-year-old dog, was saved from a sad and suffering life. The animal was forced to be tied with a 3-meter chain, which only allowed him to reach his kennel.

Credit: OIPA

He was found in a very sad condition, malnourished and abused. A dog like him should weigh about 45 kg and Peter weighed only 25.

The regional coordinator of the Oipa zoophile guards of the Marche, Luana Bedetti, said Peter was adopted when he was a puppy as a guard dog. Then he was left by his family tied to that chain without any care or gesture of love, by way of his very sweet disposition and therefore not useful for the purpose of those who had adopted it.

Credit: OIPA

Today the dog is in the loving hands of volunteers. He’s fine and he’s recovering. Rescuers explained that he eats three meals a day and is under therapy. For the moment he will not be given up for adoption, but when he is fully recovered, the happy ending he deserves will come for him too.

Peter’s owner reported

Its owner was reported for mistreatment of animals pursuant to article 727 paragraph 2 of the criminal code.

Credit: OIPA

Anyone who abandons pets or animals that have acquired habits of captivity, is punished with imprisonment for up to one year or with a fine of between 1,000 and 10,000 euros. Anyone who keeps animals in conditions incompatible with their nature and producing severe suffering is subject to the same punishment.

A dog is not a toy and once you decide to adopt an animal, you need to be aware of the fact that it will become a family member and that he will need care, love and attention. Do not condemn your four-legged friends to experience such suffering, get help from those of competence. Volunteers work every day to bring happiness to all animals in need.