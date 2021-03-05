“We’re dying!” Several thousand professionals from the world of culture demonstrated this Thursday 4 March everywhere in France, to once again cry out their fed up and demand the reopening of cultural places, one year after the first closure measures.

The Parisian gathering took place at the Place de la République, at midday before setting off around 2:30 p.m., in the direction of the Madeleine.

At the same time, a hundred demonstrators entered the national theater of the Odeon, which they intend to “occupy all night”. “We will not go out before a national council of entertainment professionals is convened with Roselyne Bachelot and Jean Castex“, announced Karine Huet, Deputy Secretary General of SNAM–CGT.

We followed them inside the theater.