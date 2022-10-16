The leader of the MotoGP championship has changed, but Aleix Espargarò it is further and further away from the top of the premier class. The Aprilia rider had to settle for ninth position at the end of the Australian Grand Prix won by Alex Rins ahead of Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia who now leads the standings with 14 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo and 27 points ahead of Aleix Espargarò, called together with Aprilia to a sporting miracle in the last two races of the season scheduled in Malaysia and Valencia. The main regret of the Granollers rider is that as in Motegi in Japan he encountered malfunctions on his RS-GP that forced him to a second part of the race in defense.

“Today we had the speed – the analysis of Aleix Espargarò to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – I started well and aggressively, staying in the first part of the race in the group of the leaders, but slowly when the tire was worn out the bike began to lose. It was very frustrating because nothing could be done – we had the speed, which is usually the hardest part, but I don’t know what exactly happened. All the rain this morning took the tire off the track, though the bike has dropped a lot of electronics, and it’s frustrating. We are making too many mistakes, but there are only 2 races left and we still have a chance to win the title, and I am proud of it. In any case, we are wrong too much and we can still improve. Of course I believe it, because there are 50 points up for grabs and anything can happen. I’m 27 points behind Pecco who is certainly very fit, but anything can happen. Now we’re going to Malaysia, but I’m still frustrated because it’s hard to be fast here and we were, and I’m angry because instead we were and things like here and in Japan happen“.