A protester in Portland, Oregon, throughout overflows Saturday, September 5, 2020 (NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

For greater than 100 days now, virtually day by day demonstrations have been held within the night in Portland, a metropolis in Oregon within the north of the USA. On Saturday September 5, for instance, two to a few thousand folks marched within the east of the town. These rallies convey collectively activists from the Black Lives Matter motion, but additionally anarchists wearing black and helmets: overflows broke out on Saturday with jets of Molotov cocktails in opposition to the police, who responded with tear fuel.

So it has been three and a half months that this stress has lasted in Portland, with eight days in the past the loss of life of a far-right activist shot lifeless on the sidelines of one in every of these demonstrations. The writer of the pictures, who introduced himself as an anti-fascist, was shot lifeless 5 days later by the police when he was arrested.

There are a number of causes for this persistent anger in Portland. First, the town is positioned within the state of Oregon which, since 1988, has all the time voted Democrat and overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in 2016. However in Oregon, there may be Portland the Democrat on one facet, and on the opposite the jap counties, far more conservative, with the presence of militias or armed teams of the acute proper. This is the reason these two camps are generally present in processions. There’s additionally the KKK, the Ku Klux Klan, which was very current within the Nineteen Twenties and Nineteen Thirties, on this very white state, with hardly any African Individuals. Lastly, there are additionally many exterior parts who come from different states to take part in these demonstrations since Portland has turn into the epicenter of the protest.

Donald Trump, in his marketing campaign clips, has been utilizing the pictures of the generally violent demonstrations in Portland for a number of days. In accordance with the US president, that is what America will appear like if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected to the presidential election in November. Alternatively, the Democratic mayor of the town Ted Wheeler accuses the president of blowing on the embers of a problem that doesn’t fall. The scenario in Portland is turning into a central a part of the election marketing campaign.