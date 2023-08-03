Bezzecchi surprise of 2023

In the first part of the championship, there is no doubt that the capital performances put on the track by Marco Bezzecchi riding a Ducati GP22 entrusted to the VR46 team, have overwhelmingly turned the spotlight on the rider from Rimini. On the other hand, two successes and a victory in the Sprint and third place in the world at -36 from the leader Francesco Bagnaia could not go unnoticed and put the centaur from Romagna at the center of the market. ‘Bez’ has no intention of changing bikes, but he has received from Ducati the promise of being able to use an official bike in 2024: it remains to be seen whether he is still in VR46 or in the Prima Pramac Racing team.

In the meantime, the Italian is starting again from Silverstone, a track that did not give him great results in MotoGP (10th in 2022) and which saw him on the podium only once in his career, with the runner-up finish in 2021 in Moto2, after taking pole position.

Bezzecchi’s words in the press conference

“The break? I had time to have fun at home with family and friends and had a few parties. Even my dog ​​was happy. Expectations for the rest of the championship? At Silverstone I expect to go fast, though I didn’t expect such a start to the season. I was surprised, I had the confidence to achieve great results. But there is still a long way to go and there is time to work. Fight for the world championship? Being here is beautiful and strange, life is different now, many more people recognize me than in the past. This is the pinnacle of motorcycling, I hope to continue like this and improve and work on myself as I have done so far. I hope to continue as well as possible.

New format? Not a big difference, but I don’t agree with changing the rules mid-season. Our working method will not be conditioned. The pressures? We can’t control them just by starting with one high blood pressure, because when it’s high there’s an element of risk and you never know what kind of race you’re in for. Ducati affected by the new pressures? It’s not a matter of the brand, but of positioning on the track which increases or decreases the pressure. Differences between GP23 and GP22? Martin’s bike is different in terms of fairing, but I don’t know about the others. The bikes are quite similar, but I’ve never tried the GP23s. Morbidelli out of Yamaha? For me it is very strong and does not deserve this situation. For each bike I hope he can find a bike in MotoGP and if it should be a Ducati I’ll be happy with him. My future? I have no preferences, I’d like a factory bike because I think I deserved it. If it’s with VR46 I’ll be happy, if not we’ll see. I have no idea.”