Luca Di Giambattista was ill, but the doctors underestimated his condition. He died following a serious infection

Luca Di Giambattista he lost his life at just 41 years old and his case is causing a lot of discussion. The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation file, for the moment against unknown persons. The charge is that of negligent crime in the healthcare sector. A medical negligence that could have condemned him to a tragic fate.

The 41-year-old was a driving instructor from Archi, a municipality in the province of Chieti. His agony began because of akidney failure, against which he had been fighting for several years and which had forced him to undergo dialysis. He was waiting for a kidney transplant. This summer, Luca Di Giambattista underwent tests in order to undergo surgery. But once he left the hospital, his health conditions were get worse.

Luca Di Giambattista was ill, but the doctors sent him home every time

The 41-year-old went to hospital several times to inform the doctors of his ailments. But each time he was sent home with the prescription painkillers. However, Luca was getting worse and worse, day after day. Then, last December 19th he received a call from those same doctors. From the tests he had undergone, something alarming had emerged. The man went to the hospital, but from those walls he never came out again.

A serious septic shock: investigations underway

Luca lost his life within the walls of the healthcare facility. Autopsy examinations revealed a severe septic shock. The Prosecutor's Office is now investigating to try to establish the hospital's responsibilities and above all whether the 41-year-old's death could have been avoided. The accusation is that of negligent crime in the healthcare sector.

The case has sparked a lot of anger. Numerous messages on the web, published by those who knew the man and chose to remember him with moving posts.

Today, December 30th, in Archi churchthe family will be able to say goodbye to Luca for the last time.