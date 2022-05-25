Much consternation last week about Jesse Klaver’s TikTok video in which he ridicules Prime Minister Rutte’s statements about his outdated Nokia. Surrounded by quotes from the Prime Minister, Klaver dances by making a ‘blabla’ gesture with his hands. Conclusion of the video: Rutte talks from his neck. ‘Public behaviour’, it sounds on Twitter, ‘Do Popie Jopie’. Frans Weisglas, former Speaker of the House, writes ‘I know: TikTok is not for 75-year-olds like me, but I think it is completely moronic of a party chairman with major responsibilities’.