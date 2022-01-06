She remembers exactly. The day the bucket overflowed. ,,It was New Year’s Day and I was sitting at the kitchen table. We had been inundated with news reports all week. About all those people who were shopping in Belgium and Germany. And then the news about those shopkeepers in Belgium came on top of it. They called it a ‘god gift’ that the Dutch come to buy from them.”

She falls silent for a moment, Monique Loverbosch. “A godsend.” She shakes her head. ,,Yes, that was enough. Everything is allowed around us. And we can’t do anything here. While the situation is the same everywhere. I have to protect my shop, I thought. Make a statement.”