And US media published video clips showing police officers in Florida surrounding a car with a pregnant woman inside.

The police arrived at the scene after a report reported that there had been a verbal quarrel between the occupants of the car.

After a dispute between the police officers and the passengers of the car, who included children, one of the police officers pulled the pregnant woman out of the car, even though she shouted at him: “Don’t touch me… I am six months pregnant.”

But the policeman did not pay attention to the woman’s words and pulled her hard and knocked her to the ground, before putting handcuffs on her hands.

The incident took place in the city of Boca Raton last May, but its facts were revealed in the last hours.

The authorities said that the policeman involved in the incident retired shortly after the accident, and a human rights organization in the state confirmed the policeman’s early retirement.

US police said they had conducted an investigation into the police officer’s behavior.

As for the pregnant woman, she later stated that she wanted, by resisting the policeman, not to allow any policeman to cause psychological trauma to another child.

According to the police, the pregnant woman was charged with resisting a policeman.