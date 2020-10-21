The King of Thailand, Rama X., traveled to Thailand from Bavaria – to calm the situation. But at home he felt the anger of the population.

Thailand’s King Rama X. is coming under increasing pressure at home – his reasons are also his Stays in Bavaria .

is coming under increasing pressure at home – his reasons are also his . In a large petition, critics of the monarchy are now calling for a reaction from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

King and queen meanwhile stay in Thailand. Rama X saw the anger of the protesters in his limousine this week (October 13th).

Bangkok – In Thailand continues to smolder Anger on government and king: Despite a ban on assembly, the Capital Bangkok thousands of people took to the streets again on Sunday. For the fourth day in a row, the pro-democracy demonstrators called for the Resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

According to information from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights legal aid group, seven people were arrested during peaceful protests. Be among them Panupong Jadnok, one of the few free minds of the democracy movement until then. Officials in plain clothes took him away. Unimpressed by this, gathered nationwide on Sunday Thousands of government critics to protest. Rallies took place in around 20 cities.

Most of them young protesters occupied a large intersection in Bangkok despite tightened government measures and held up posters with the images of arrested activists. Apparently there was already a sensitive moment of shock for Bayern as “Thai Kini” known * Maha Vajiralongkorn alias Rama X.

Thailand’s king under pressure: limousine gets into a protest march in Bangkok – son also flown out from Bavaria

Loud a report of the image the monarch got into a demonstration with his limousine on Wednesday evening – young demonstrators apparently threatened to storm the car. The police had to intervene. Also off Bavaria allegedly traveled to Thailand Rama’s son Dipangkorn Rasmijoti. The aim is apparently to improve the situation through the Presence of the royal family to calm down. Rama X. spends a large part of the year in Upper Bavaria, among others Merkur.de* reported. The behavior meets with some bitter criticism.

However, this new plan does not seem to work so far. Prime Minister Prayut had on Thursday state of emergency explains what banned gatherings of more than four people. The next day the police used water cannons against the demonstrators.

King of Thailand now case for Merkel? Petition calls out for visits to Bavaria – “His Majesty disregarded all applicable regulations”

Meanwhile, monarchy critics have one too petition to the federal government Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) directed. They call for the king in Germany “Persona non grata” to explain.

“His Majesty preferred his personal comfort to the essential affairs of the kingdom,” reads the text accompanying the petition on the platform change.org – In this way, Rama, who “disregarded all the regulations applicable in Germany and Thailand” even in Corona times, could be prohibited from staying in the Federal Republic of Germany again. More than 150,000 people had signed up by Sunday evening.

Maas was loud a report of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung recently political steps are not excluded. in the Bundestag were Ramas Bavaria visits also topic on October 14th. “We have made it clear that politics that affect the country of Thailand should not be based on German soil,” declared the Foreign Minister. However, he did not hold out the prospect of diplomatic consequences for the monarch, but a freeze Trade talks between the EU and Thailand – if the government there continues aggressive against democratization go ahead.

Thailand: Pro-democracy protest movement on the streets for days

The pro-democratic protest movement calls for the resignation of the government and an open debate on the role of the monarchy in Thailand. General Chan-o-cha has been for one Military coup 2014 in power.

The democracy movement also calls for an end to the intimidation of citizens and political opponents. The arrests of democracy activists also caused outrage. Some of them are threatened life imprisonment according to a law that has not been applied for decades.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing protests against a head of state in Europe – tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Minsk. (AFP / dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

