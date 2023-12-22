The source said that the Israeli government funded the stay of the security personnel accompanying Yair Netanyahu (32 years old) in Miami, Florida, with about one million shekels.

Netanyahu's son was in the United States, accompanied by two Shin Bet security guards.

The newspaper reported that his guard staff was changed every two or three weeks.

Activists on the “X” platform expressed their anger at the news, with one of them saying that this matter raises several points of discussion regarding public money and political accountability. Another stated: “This is a high cost of security expenses for Yair’s stay in Miami.”

Yair faced much criticism because of his constant absence from Israel, especially during the war, before he returned to it after 7 months of being abroad.

Last September, Yair's lawyer claimed that his stay abroad was due to “persecution.”