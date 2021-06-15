In recent weeks, hundreds of Amsterdam houseboat owners objected to the precario rates for 2021. Compared to two years ago, the demurrage tax has almost doubled. Unheard of, the boat inhabitants think. “It’s a lewd raise that no one can explain.”
