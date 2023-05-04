The quarrels continue between Laia and Alessia in “At the bottom there is room”. Let’s remember that Diego Montalbán fired his daughter from the chef’s position, after she attacked a client believing that she was Jimmy. After the incident, the Spanish took the position of the blonde and, since then, the awkward moments have not stopped. Now, the new chapter of the América Televisión series has faced them again.

As seen in the scene, Alessia only wanted to receive her friend Tommy, but Laia —the new manager of Francesca’s— told her that she could not leave her position, since she did not have any privileges just because she is the owner’s daughter. In this context, Jimmy’s ex told him to locate himself and that the “guest” was the European. Later, the lawsuit escalated to a new level, when “Ale” threw a plate of food at Cristóbal’s girlfriend, after a tense conversation. VIDEO: America TV

