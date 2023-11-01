Anger, tears and sadness in the last heartbreaking farewell to Tiziana Brucato, the young 30-year-old who died in an accident with her aunt Lara

On the afternoon of Tuesday 31 October the entire community of Caltavuturo decided to stop by for the funeral of Tiziana Brucato, the young 30-year-old who died in a serious accident with her aunt, Lara Cattani. Everyone was saddened and shocked by this great loss.

There were so many people who chose to be present at the ritealso to show closeness and affection to his loved ones, affected by the mourning heartbreaking.

The family members have decided to remain silent, thanking all for the comfort they are trying to give him. In the meantime, her twin sister Emanuela is still there hospitalized and his condition appears to be very serious.

The two girls had decided to go to the province of Bologna, in search of a Work. In fact, in the days they were there, they had to have conversations, but when they were about to resume the plane and return home, the unthinkable happened.

The same municipality, with the hope of being able help the family has decided to promote a fundraiser. At the end of the service, everyone waited outside for the white coffin and broke the silence with a long applause.

The accident in which Tiziana Brucato lost her life with aunt Lara Cattani

The events occurred around 2.30pm on Tuesday 24 October. Precisely on the road that leads from Nuova Bazzanese to Zola Predosa, in the province of Bologna.

After graduating last March, Tiziana and Emanuela went to visit the parents uncles. They had had several job interviews and that day they were in the car with their aunt, because there was a plane waiting for them to go back home.

When suddenly, she would be right the small carled by Lara Cattani, CEO invade the oncoming lane. In those seconds a man was passing by truckwho was unable to avoid them.

The impact was devastating. SimonLara’s 25-year-old son, stuck between the sheets of the vehicle, asked for help first, making a call to the father. She explained the heartbreaking scene before her eyes. When the doctors arrived for Tiziana and Lara there was nothing left to do.