From: Moritz Bletzinger

Large-scale operation and investigations after the collapse of a supermarket construction site in Florence. © Vigili del Fuoco

Four people are dead and another is missing. There is great consternation in Italy after the collapse of a construction site in Florence. “We have to stop the blood trail.”

Florence – The collapse of a supermarket construction site in Florence has claimed at least four lives. There is deep consternation in Italy and a city of mourning was declared in the Tuscan capital on Saturday. Meanwhile, firefighters continue to search for a missing person in the rubble of the planned Esselunga branch. The accident occurred in the heart of the busy working-class district of Novoli.

Collapse on supermarket construction site in Florence: Consternation in Italy – terrible descriptions

The local newspaper La Nazione reports: “There has never been such a massacre here before.” According to the paper, eyewitnesses describe scenes that occurred at the construction site. A woman who works in a nearby hair salon recalls: “An earthquake, I immediately thought of an earthquake. Then those screams. So strong, cruel that I can still hear them in my ears”.

The waitress at a nearby café tells of “yelling and screaming”. She had been serving the workers almost three hours before the disaster. “At six o’clock they were drinking coffee and smiling…” she says. Then came the devastating collapse of a multi-ton reinforced concrete girder.

Construction site accident in Italy: rescue workers search for survivors under the supermarket rubble. © Vigili del Fuoco

Many passers-by witnessed the accident. Two of them reported seeing a face covered in blood and dust. “We looked at the fence and saw an injured man. He wanted to get up, but we told him: Don't move, stay calm, the ambulance is coming,” they say. The first rescue workers arrived about ten minutes later. The fire departments in the region are tried and tested; severe storms recently raged in Tuscany last summer.

No iron in the steel beam? Worker makes serious allegations after construction site collapse

The fire department was able to rescue three men alive from the rubble. “I fell into the void, it was hell,” one of them, Cristinel Spataru, admits the next morning La Nazione. He was pouring concrete on the iron grate of the roof when everything collapsed around him.

The concrete pylon took down two floors and caused a third to collapse. Critical voices immediately became loud in Italy. Various media suspect material defects or poor design. Construction worker Spataru has a suspicion and a serious accusation: “You can see that there was no iron in the beam.”

Disagreements at a construction site in Florence – deaths cause an outcry in Italy

The trade union federation CGIL points out contractual discrepancies at the construction site. “The victims are workers who had metal work contracts but who carried out construction work,” says secretary Daniele Calosi La Nazione: “A contract is used that has lower costs in order to save money.” According to media reports, most of the men involved in the accident come from Romania. The public prosecutor's office has already inspected the ruined construction site and is not ruling out foul play. He is being investigated for multiple homicides.

The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, says in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “We have been denouncing the gigantic problem of subcontracting for years.” He emphasizes: “Now is the time of mourning, but from tomorrow we have to say seriously and once and for all: We are tired of crying.” Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi also calls for more security on construction sites and says: “Obviously in this one In case something didn’t go well.”

“We have to stop the trail of blood”: Unions call strike after construction site collapses

The CGIL and UIL unions have called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday (February 21). They speak of “another unbearable workplace tragedy” and demand: “We must stop the trail of blood and we must do it now. Put protecting life first.” (moe)

