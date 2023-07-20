Andries Jonker says he is used to something and can still laugh, but inside the national coach of the Orange Lionesses is boiling. After glass and stones in Escharen and a dry ‘carpet’ in Sydney, the field in New Zealand is also not in order. Now it is a hard cricket record that disrupts the preparation for the World Cup, which starts for the Netherlands against Portugal on Sunday.

#Anger #disbelief #Andries #Jonker #field #fiasco #Orange #Lionesses #Top #shelf #amateurism