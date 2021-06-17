Jordanian media indicated that Rania, a student at Al-Salt College for Humanities, affiliated with Al-Balqa Applied University, was killed by her father because of low marks in one of the tests.

Reports related to the incident stated that the victim died as a result of severe beatings from her father, in addition to the participation of her mother and aunt, who used to cover her mouth so as not to scream, as a punishment for her low achievement in university.

According to the Jordanian news website “Roya”, the Public Prosecutor of Major Crimes has charged the offender with murder combined with brutal torturing the woman, and he is scheduled to be detained pending the case for 15 days, subject to renewal, at the Correction and Rehabilitation Center.

The website quoted a source close to the investigation as saying that the victim is a first-year university girl who studies at the university at the expense of a scholarship. On the day of the crime, her father knew that his daughter had a low grade point average and that his daughter might lose that scholarship.

The pioneers of the communication sites sympathized with the dead woman, as they demanded that the most severe punishment be imposed on the father, who committed a crime for an illogical reason, according to them.

Tweeters in Jordan called on Twitter to intensify the penalties imposed on perpetrators of crimes against women, while others demanded not to drop the victim’s personal right to crimes that occur within the family.