TErmin frustration at FC Bayern, there is talk of shame and hypocrisy – the hosts are not really looking forward to the first title decision of the season. The top four tournament for the BBL Cup is always a celebratory event in German basketball. “At that moment I have no idea what joy and enthusiasm are,” mumbled Munich coach Andrea Trinchieri. The appointment calendar spoils the mood for the otherwise so emotional Italian. Before the title fight this weekend with Bayern, Cup defender Alba Berlin, ratiopharm Ulm and the BG Göttingen, the sport has moved into the background.

Bayern are outraged that the Bundesliga (BBL) has set a game date for this weekend, although Munich will have to play for the first quarter-final duel in the Euroleague, the top continental basketball class, in Milan on Tuesday. “This decision is a shame,” scolded Bayern’s sports director Daniele Baiesi on Thursday. He accuses the BBL of hypocrisy.

If coach Trinchieri was recently criticized for his behavior on the sidelines and had even led to a suspension – which Bayern are contesting – nobody needs to “talk about fair play who makes such a stupid decision,” hissed Baiesi.

League rejects criticism

The people of Munich feel confused. On the one hand, they have accommodated the BBL by making the hall available in the difficult Corona season. On the other hand, no consideration is now given to the full calendar of the very busy Bavarians. The club also represents all of German basketball in the elite league, the Bavarians believe. Baiesi said he had received a message from a Milanese player who couldn’t believe the league was not giving Bayern a free weekend before the Euroleague climax. For the first time ever, a Bundesliga club is in the Euroleague playoffs.

The BBL rejected the criticism in the afternoon. “Of course we looked seriously at alternatives. We checked it about 300 times, but we couldn’t find another date, ”said BBL managing director Stefan Holz.

Coach Trinchieri worries about the health of his players. The semi-final against Ulm on Saturday (4.00 p.m. / Magentasport) is Bayern’s 68th season game. “I have to find the freshness somehow. We will try to find an energy that we don’t have. That shouldn’t be an excuse not to give the maximum. “

As unpleasant as the circumstances are, the home side want to win the trophy. Are you distracted by the Euroleague? “No, there is a semi-final and then a title that you can possibly win,” stated national player Paul Zipser.

Uli Hoeneß also doesn’t want to see another team cheering in the Audi Dome after the botched championship final in 2020. “The cup is the easiest title because you can grab it with two wins,” said the honorary president at “Magentasport”. “And if you can play it at home, then anyway. Then you almost have to win it. “

To do this, the Ulm team has to be beaten first, who are getting better and better on time for the crucial phase of the season and are much more rested than Bayern in the top four. Alba Berlin will face outsiders BG Göttingen in the second semi-final on Saturday (7.30 p.m.). The capitals are cup defenders and can become the sole record cup winners with their eleventh success.