Paris Saint-Germain has pulled out all the stops to keep Kylian Mbappe in France and has succeeded in that endeavor. For a long time there were stories that the top scorer of Lique 1 would transfer to Real Madrid next summer, but he is not doing that. The news is causing quite a stir.

Mbappe, who also made his mark on the field with a hat-trick tonight, did not want to talk to PSG about contract extension for months. According to Spanish media, he already reached an agreement with Real Madrid on a lucrative contract last winter. In recent weeks, it has leaked that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to go very far to keep Mbappe. The French international would not only receive an astronomical salary, but would also have a say in transfer policy and the possible choice of a new coach.

PSG has been certain of the French title for weeks and will close the season on Saturday evening in their own Parc des Princes against Metz. Mbappe, Ligue 1’s top scorer with 25 goals, officially announced before that game that he will continue to play football in Paris. He extended his expiring contract in Paris by three years. Real Madrid would be very displeased with the behavior of the 23-year-old attacker. See also Train travel in Japan: Dogs go on a special Shinkansen ride

The Frenchman is said to receive at least 150 million euros in signing money from PSG if he stays. His new monthly salary would be 4.7 million euros. “Paris is my home, as I’ve always said,” Mbappe said. “I want to continue winning titles at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi (l) shows that Kylian Mbappé will remain in Paris until 2025. © ANP / EPA



Official complaint from Spain

The organization of the Spanish football league La Liga is going to file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain with the European association UEFA, the French authorities and the European Union. According to La Liga, the French club is breaking the rules with the contract extension of Mbappe.

“Such agreements threaten the economic sustainability of European football, endangering hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity in the medium term,” the Spanish organization said in a statement. ,,Not only for European competition, but also for our domestic competitions.”

PSG would have seduced Mbappé with astronomical amounts to sign up. “It is outrageous that a club like PSG, which lost more than 220 million euros last season and has built up a loss of 700 million euros in recent years, is allowed to do this with a cost of around 650 million euros in salaries. . Clubs that are able to attract this player without jeopardizing their salary budget will therefore not be able to sign him.” See also Libris Literature Prize goes to Mariken Heitman



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

La Liga president Javier Tebas had already expressed his dissatisfaction via Twitter. “What PSG are doing by extending Mbappe’s contract with large sums of money is an insult to football. Al-Khelaïfi is just as dangerous as the Super League,” Tebas refers to PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the failed plans of a number of European top clubs to set up a Super League. Al-Khelaïfi, also president of the European club association ECA, is against the formation of such a closed ‘super league’.

Champions League

The Frenchman was named the best footballer in France for the third year in a row last week. Mbappé has been playing in Paris since 2017. PSG initially took him over from AS Monaco on a rental basis and transferred 180 million euros a year later. Mbappe became champion in 2017 with Monaco and this season for the fourth time with PSG. Despite the signing of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, among others, the success in the Champions League that the Arab owners of PSG hope for has still not materialized. See also Putin instructed to pay 10 thousand refugees from Donbass