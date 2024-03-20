Angelucci and the negotiation for Agi. Provenzano (Pd): “We will bring the case to Parliament”

Anthony Angelucci he has a clear goal in mind, to become the only one megaphone from the rightfor this reason after the recent acquisition of The newspapercombined with the publications that were already owned by him such as Free And The weathernow aims at the second most important news agency in Italy: the Agi. The owned news agency of Eniin fact – according to what La Repubblica reports – it is one step away from being purchased by Antonio Angelucci with Mario directing Sechiformer director of the same newspaper who went on to direct Libero and for a few months was spokesperson for Prime Minister Giorgia Melons. And the conflict of interest, immediately underlined by the author, matters little Democratic partyin a negotiation that would see on one side the Lega deputy Angelucci and on the other Eni which has as its reference partner the Ministry of Economy led by a Lega minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The start of negotiation with Eni he caused it state of agitation of the journalists of the Agi who have entrusted their cdr with a package of strikes: “We are very worried about the new rumors about the sale never officially denied“, say the cdr. The latent conflict of interest in this negotiation – continues Repubblica – will arrive in Parliament, with a question from dem deputiesfirst signatory Giuseppe Provenzano: “It is really serious that an entrepreneur and parliamentarian of one of the parties that make up the current majority receives shares in an independent journalistic agency from Eni, a company whose shareholder is the Ministry of Economy, led by a minister belonging to the same side, in a very obvious conflict of interest“. But Angelucci doesn't stop.