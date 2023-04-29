A study recently revealed the great gaps of some young people about contemporary Spanish history, their history. In a chat with 16-year-old boys, several of them agreed on the following story: the Civil War broke out because “the people rebelled against Franco’s dictatorship”, of a “fascist” type. The conflict was “between the fifties and sixties”. The exiles, they say, were “the followers of Franco who had to be thrown out of the country.” All backwards. An agreement between the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory and that of Education allowed content on Franco’s repression to be included in the decrees for basic ESO and Baccalaureate education, which leaders of the PP and Vox described as “indoctrination”. But not only young people are confused. Historical revisionism is gaining ground in the middle of 2023, which makes documentaries such as angels with swordwhich TVE premieres this Saturday, in a necessary public service: dissemination and pedagogy.

The documentary, about the history of the Valley of the Fallen, directed by Javier Rioyo, does not provide great revelations, new information, but brings together the voices that over the years have denied, for those who have wanted to listen to them, the great myths in Around this kind of pyramid ending in a huge 150-meter cross with which Franco wanted to immortalize his victory, humiliate the defeated. With the extremely expensive —for the rest— archive images of the NO-DO and the professional voice of the actress Pastora Vega, TVE recounts the origin of the monument, Franco’s dream. “I wanted —explains the first abbot of the Valley, Fray Justo Pérez de Urbel—, something that would remind the Crusade”. The dictator, adds history professor Enrique Moradiellos, “seeked to transcend with a pharaonic project, it was a political investment.” The nostalgic, those who almost 48 years after Franco’s death have not yet accommodated themselves to democracy, still insist today that, by burying the dead on both sides, the Regime had a desire for reconciliation. But history refutes them, as anthropologists such as Francisco Ferrándiz, specialized in the Cuelgamuros Valley, or the inaugural speech of the monument itself recall in the documentary, without a single reference to such a spirit of reconciliation.

Benito Rabal, in a moment of ‘Angels with a sword’.

“Builders like Huarte, Banús or San Román do their big business in a Spain in ruins,” says the voice in off during the documentary. Next, prisoners such as Gregorio Peces-Barba del Brío or Nicolás Sánchez-Albornoz, who managed to escape from the Valle works in a movie escape, and relatives of other inmates who ended up in that open-air prison to build their dream. of the dictator, explain the living conditions in the barracks in which they lived in Cuelgamuros. Lola Rabal, daughter of Benito Rabal, remembers how the hands of those political prisoners, writers, intellectuals, bled when working on the enormous work and how her mother, one day, tore the few sheets they had to heal their wounds. .

Franco wanted the works on the crypt to be finished in a year and the rest of the buildings in five, but it took almost two decades of construction and by then the widows of the fallen for God and for Spain no longer wanted to move the remains of their beloved. Silvia Navarro, president of the Association of Relatives for the Exhumation of the Republicans buried in the Valley, remembers, in fact, how the families of those murdered in Paracuellos refused to be transferred. It was then that a large operation to “mobilize corpses” began, as Moradiellos recounts. The Regime went to the mass graves of “the reds” to take whatever they found, leaving remains of bones in some of them. Over the years, searching for the final whereabouts of those subjected to reprisals, many families discovered, to their horror, that they had ended up in Valle de Franco, that they were buried next to their executioner. Since then they have been fighting to recover the remains. The Government has everything prepared, in the absence of a report on toxic substances inside the crypts, to proceed with these exhumations.

Tomb of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, in the Basilica of the Valley of the Fallen in 2018. imma flores

The documentary ends, then, in the present: in the current demands of the descendants of those executed; in the ambitious plan to turn the Valley, now called Cuelgamuros, into a model of Francoism, the best example to explain what National-Catholicism was. “There is a time gap between the objectives of the monument when it was built and the time in which we live,” explains Ferrándiz, a CSIC social anthropologist and advisor to the Executive. Nothing explains now in the enclosure, he adds, why and what it was built for. “History is written by the victors,” says Fernando Olmeda, author ofe The Valley of the Fallen, a memory of Spain. Democracy has to put each stone back in its place, separating myths and data, reality and propaganda. There is no shortage of this type of documentaries when in the Congress of Deputies it is still heard that “this is the worst government in 80 years”, that is, worse than the dictatorship; that the Civil War did not begin with a coup, or that Primo de Rivera, recently transferred from Valle to the San Isidro cemetery in Madrid, rejected violence.

