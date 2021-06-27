Angels eat beans too: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 27, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 also the angels eat beans, a 1973 film directed by EB Clucher with Giuliano Gemma and Bud Spencer, is broadcast.

Plot

New York, 1930s. Charlie Smith is a masked wrestler, while Sonny is a former ice cream salesman who works as a cleaner in a gym. Also fired here, during a match Sonny notices Charlie, who calls himself “Mystery Man” in the ring, and asks him to join the mafia family of Angelo, a boss suffering from facial paralysis nicknamed “Smile”. Cobra, Angelo’s gangster, notices the two while they are the protagonists of a fist fight with the police and hires them into the family. The first task that Angelo gives them is to guard a night club he owns. Here the two beat up Senator O’Riordan, who was too lucky at roulette. Angelo is furious about this, as the senator has declared war on American crime. The boss decides to send the two to Little Italy to ask the merchants for protection money. Charlie and Sonny immediately make friends with a merchant, Gerace, whom they make believe they are two federal agents undercover. To get the money, Charlie decides to trespass into the territory of the Colosimo family, another criminal gang in the city; but Giuda, an informer, reveals to the police, to Angelo and to Colosimo that the two gangsters have trespassed and sent two tax collectors from Colosimo to the hospital …

Angels eat beans too: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of Angels Eat Beans too, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giuliano Gemma: Sonny

Bud Spencer: Charlie Smith

Robert Middleton: Angel

Bill Vanders: Lieutenant Mackintosh

Steffen Zacharias: Gerace

Riccardo Pizzuti: Cobra

Lara Sender: Gerace’s daughter

Francy Fair: the blonde from the Salvation Army

George Wang: Naka-kata

Claudio Ruffini: Jim Baxter

George Rigaud: Senator O’Riordan

Víctor Israel: Judas

Gérard Landry: the spectator at the wrestling match

Patrick Morin

Fortunato Arena: a policeman

Marcello Verziera: one of Angelo’s henchmen

Enrico Chiappafreddo: a policeman with Mc Intosh

Margherita Horowitz: Gerace’s wife

Denise Bataille: a dancer

Luigi Antonio Guerra

Ricardo Palmerola: John O’Donnell

Richard Kolin: Tim O’Hara

Pietro Ceccarelli: “stone head”

Mario Brega: Angelo’s gunsmith

Salvatore Baccaro: Angelo’s taster

Streaming and tv

Where to see Angels eat beans too on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 27, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.