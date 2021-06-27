Angels eat beans too: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, June 27, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 also the angels eat beans, a 1973 film directed by EB Clucher with Giuliano Gemma and Bud Spencer, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
New York, 1930s. Charlie Smith is a masked wrestler, while Sonny is a former ice cream salesman who works as a cleaner in a gym. Also fired here, during a match Sonny notices Charlie, who calls himself “Mystery Man” in the ring, and asks him to join the mafia family of Angelo, a boss suffering from facial paralysis nicknamed “Smile”. Cobra, Angelo’s gangster, notices the two while they are the protagonists of a fist fight with the police and hires them into the family. The first task that Angelo gives them is to guard a night club he owns. Here the two beat up Senator O’Riordan, who was too lucky at roulette. Angelo is furious about this, as the senator has declared war on American crime. The boss decides to send the two to Little Italy to ask the merchants for protection money. Charlie and Sonny immediately make friends with a merchant, Gerace, whom they make believe they are two federal agents undercover. To get the money, Charlie decides to trespass into the territory of the Colosimo family, another criminal gang in the city; but Giuda, an informer, reveals to the police, to Angelo and to Colosimo that the two gangsters have trespassed and sent two tax collectors from Colosimo to the hospital …
Angels eat beans too: the cast of the film
We saw the plot of Angels Eat Beans too, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Giuliano Gemma: Sonny
- Bud Spencer: Charlie Smith
- Robert Middleton: Angel
- Bill Vanders: Lieutenant Mackintosh
- Steffen Zacharias: Gerace
- Riccardo Pizzuti: Cobra
- Lara Sender: Gerace’s daughter
- Francy Fair: the blonde from the Salvation Army
- George Wang: Naka-kata
- Claudio Ruffini: Jim Baxter
- George Rigaud: Senator O’Riordan
- Víctor Israel: Judas
- Gérard Landry: the spectator at the wrestling match
- Patrick Morin
- Fortunato Arena: a policeman
- Marcello Verziera: one of Angelo’s henchmen
- Enrico Chiappafreddo: a policeman with Mc Intosh
- Margherita Horowitz: Gerace’s wife
- Denise Bataille: a dancer
- Luigi Antonio Guerra
- Ricardo Palmerola: John O’Donnell
- Richard Kolin: Tim O’Hara
- Pietro Ceccarelli: “stone head”
- Mario Brega: Angelo’s gunsmith
- Salvatore Baccaro: Angelo’s taster
Streaming and tv
Where to see Angels eat beans too on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 27, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.
