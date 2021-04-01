Berlin (AFP)

North Macedonia coach Igor Angelowski described his team’s victory over Germany with history, and said after the match that ended in favor of North Macedonia 2-1 in the third round of Group X matches in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, “These men made our nation proud again, in front of 4-time world champion and 3-time European champion », referring to the achievement that was achieved last November, when the national team booked its seat in the European Cup Finals for the first time in its history from the gate of the European Nations League play-off round.

“All members of the team are our heroes,” he added. “They put the nation on its feet.”

And veteran striker Goran Pandev (37 years), winner of the Italian Inter ranks with a historic triple in 2010, “the domestic league and cup and the European Champions League” and Elif Elmas, contributed to the historic victory, noting that Pandev was the owner of the historic qualifying goal against Georgia in the European Nations League supplement qualifying for the finals Scheduled for in 12 European countries from June 11 to July 11 next.