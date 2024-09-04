Despite the immediate intervention of the rescuers at the scene of the accident, there was nothing that could be done for the 39-year-old

More terrible accidents on our roads, once again in the province of Naples. Another dramatic event has deeply affected a family and an entire community. The tragic road accident we are talking about occurred yesterday evening, Tuesday 3 September, in Castellammare di Stabia.

We are in the province of Naples, here the accident last night caused the death of Russian Angela 39-year-old virologist working at the Cardarelli hospital. The doctor, highly esteemed by the facility and his colleagues who worked with him on a daily basis, leaves a great void, especially given his young age.

The accident occurred in via Tavernola, where the virologist lost control of his powerful motorcycle. Leaving the lane, he violently impacted some cars parked on the road he was traveling. The causes of the accident are still under investigation, high speed or distraction are assumed. An alleged obstacle that would have caused the sudden movement of the motorcycle leading to the very bad accident is not excluded.

Despite the immediate intervention of the rescuersgiven the proximity to the Castellammare hospital, there was nothing that could be done for the 39-year-old. The Municipal Police officers also intervened at the scene of the accident, officers who are busy reconstructing the exact dynamics of what happened. It is not easy to understand how the motorcyclist ended up at that speed against the parked cars, ending up ruinously on the ground, finding the sad end of the ride on the asphalt.

Russo’s death follows that of another young man, which occurred just a few hours earlier in nearby Gragnano. During the night between Monday and Tuesday, a 20-year-old boy, originally from Castellammare di Stabia, lost his life in a head-on collision between two cars. His older brother, 24, was injured in the accident, with several fractures sustained in the violent collision. The driver of the other car, however, fortunately, miraculously escaped unharmed.