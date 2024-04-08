Angelo Moratti dumps Rovati for half the price of a coffee

Octagon Capital, Angelo Moratti leaves Rovati

Four years after the birth ofalliance with Fidim of Luca and Lucio Rovati (sons of the deceased Luigi and former owners of Rottapharm), Angelo Moratti, collecting half the price of a coffee, says goodbye to their joint investment holding according to the multi family office formulanamed Octagon Capital (OC).

A few days ago, in fact in the Giordano notary office in Milan Angel Capital Management (Acm), Moratti's investment holding, sold its entire 28.5% stake held since 2018 in OC grossing a total of 54 euro cents.

In particular, Moratti first sold 11.5% to Fidim for 0.22 cents, a price as the deed says “freely determined by the parties”, then he sold 1% to the lawyer Marcello Valenti for 0.02 cents and finally Luca Rovati bought the remaining 16% from Acm for 30 cents.

On the same occasion Athanor Capital (AC) of Paolo Gualdani (Moratti's right-hand man) and CEO of Acm) also sold its first 4% of OC to Luca Rovati for 8 cents and the remaining 15% to Lucio Rovati for 28 cents.

Finally, Filippo Boni, former executive director of the private banking division of Goldman Sachs, sold 5% of OC to Lucio Rovati for 10 cents whose updated shareholder register thus shows Fidim at 40% with the two Rovati and Valenti each at 20%.