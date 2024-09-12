A new company is born in the house: the new CEO is Angelo Moratti

A new company in Moratti’s house for the “Enteara”, the stunning 23-metre long vintage sailing ship that was built by Angelo Moratti, owner of the Milanese dynasty that recently sold Saras, and then it was his son Gian Marco, who died in 2018. A few weeks ago, in fact, Paolo Mandelli appeared before the notary Lorenzo Turconi in Milan as the attorney for Letizia Brichetto Arnaboldi (Moratti’s widow and also former president of Rai and mayor of Milan and new member of the European Parliament for Forza Italia), for her son Gabriele and her daughter Ermenegilda, and Uberto Zappa as the attorney for Angelo Moratti (son of Massimo, brother of Gian Marco, and of Lina Sotis) and his sister Francesca.

This is how the Enteara Simple Company which has as its object “the management and enjoyment of vessels, including maintenance, repair, storage and rental”. Administrator of the newco is Angelo Moratti and the assets transferred are the “motor sailboat called Enteara” and a dinghy (which acts as a tender) built by the Sicilian company Magazzù, which have been valued at a total of 1.11 million Euro. Among the five partners of the Enteara, each with 20%, an agreement was signed which provides that in the event of the death of one of them “the surviving partners must continue the company with the heirs themselves if they consent to it, or liquidate the share of the deceased partner to his heirs unless they prefer to dissolve the company”.