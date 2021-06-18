Radio Aloisia was born from an intuition of Adriano Roma on March 17, 2020, in full first lookdown. By rearranging his CDs, he had an intuition, to create a streaming radio using the spreaker platform.

Encouraged by the listeners who asked him to continue, he starts a web publishing project which involves 24 DJs with broadcasts ranging from entertainment, to 80s music, to reggae. The motto is dispense smiles and sympathies and the response has been excellent with contacts coming from all over the world.

In the program Coast to Coast, conducted by Giuseppina D’Imperio and Mimmo Turrisi and co-author Giovanni Putignano, the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino, to talk about online information and the future of publishing.