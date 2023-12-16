The end of the love story between Angelo Madonia and Ema Stokholma is one of the most talked about topics on the gossip pages these days. Guest at Italian stories, the dancer broke the silence and revealed some background information on the end of the love story with his partner. Let's find out together what his words were.

A few days ago Ema Stokholma spoke about the end of the story with Angelo Madonia, also revealing the reasons that led them to separate. These were his words about it:

I am a free woman, relationships put chains, I must be free in my ways of being, of speaking, of dressing, of having my friendships. Freedom doesn't mean sleeping with other people, but I want to be free to be myself, how I feel. I'm fine even alone… I'm a pain in the ass.

As already mentioned, in recent days Angelo Madonia was a guest at Italian stories. In the program of Eleonora Daniele, the dancer decided to respond to the statements made by his ex-partner. These were his words about it:

It was a fairly rich year for me, full of emotions and experience. Regarding this topic, I have always chosen confidentiality because I am a father and a professional, and then, temperamentally, I really want to not be public despite my work, which already exposes me a lot. So my statements were not there.

Regarding the year spent with Ema, the dancer revealed that: