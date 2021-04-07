Ângelo Gabriel Borges, born on December 21, 2004, has become the youngest player to score a goal in the entire history of the Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian forward entered in the 84th minute in Santos’ away win over San Lorenzo to sign the final 1-3 in the discount and write his name in the history books of the highest continental competition in South America.

At just 16 years and 106 days old, Ângelo Gabriel made his debut in the Copa Libertadores, surpassing the previous record by Argentine Juan Carlos Cárdenas in precocity., Racing player of the 60s, who did it with 16 years and 217 days.

Third on the list is now the Paraguayan Julius Caesar Enciso, champion of the Libertadores with Olimpia who was released with 16 years and 307 days. The Ecuadorian Juan MadrureñoRunner-up twice with Barcelona SC in the 1990s, he is fourth on the list at 16 years and 315 days.

This brand arrives months after his debut in the competition, with only 15 years and 10 months, even before Pelé did and only behind Coutinho in the Brazilian Santos.