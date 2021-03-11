At the end of February, Angelo Fukuy officially announced the launch of his own orchestra, Zona Libre, and generated great enthusiasm among his fans. However, the singer is not only having a good time on a professional level, but also on a personal level, because he has been in a relationship with her for three years. Wendy dyer and you want become parent next to her.

During an interview with Women in command, the former member of the Great International Orchestra confessed that he already has in his plans to form a large family next to his girlfriend.

“Is one of your plans in 2021 to have a family with your girlfriend?” Asked Maricarrmen Marín, to which Fukuy replied “That’s right, (I want) to have many children. She is my everything, my life, my angel, a wonderful woman, whom I respect and love very much. I adore her with all my heart ”.

Angelo Fukuy also explained that he is very happy for his romance, especially because throughout this pandemic he has received the unconditional support of Wendy Dyer and his family. “In the difficult moments that we have gone through (due to the coronavirus), she has always been there, with me. I thank her and her wonderful family who have been there, supporting me and my family. I am very proud of her, ”he said.

Finally, the leader of the Zona Libre orchestra dedicated a romantic message to his girlfriend in which he expressed his great love for her. “I don’t have many words, just to tell you that I love you, that I adore you with all my heart, you and my in-laws who are my angels,” he said.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.