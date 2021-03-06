On Friday, March 5, the singer Angelo Fukuy officially presented his orchestra Zona Libre in the program En boca de todos.

In the link with Jasmine Pinedo Y Rafael Cardozo placeholder image, the Brazilian pointed out that the new cumbia group would be made up of ex-musicians from the Great International Orchestra by Christian Domínguez when we have the information.

“You did not build your business, you disarmed your friend’s,” said the former member of This is War.

“They told me that not only musicians, singers, even the secretary you took it from him. Is it true? ”He asked.

“I’m only going to tell you one thing: when you feel good in a place, why should you leave,” Angelo Fukuy replied.

Seconds later he confirmed that Maritza Rodriguez, former representative of the Great International Orchestra, was now manager of Free zone.

He also reiterated that the characteristic phrase “¡Échale pue!” It belonged to him and not to the Christian Domínguez orchestra. “Put it on! it is my seal. It’s mine, ”he said.

Finally, the members of the Free Zone submitted to the traditional ‘lucky kick’, their godfather being the ex-footballer Luis Alberto Guadalupe Rivadeneyra, better known as ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe.

As it is recalled, Angelo Fukuy announced his separation from the Great International Orchestra through a statement published on his Instagram account, in November 2020.

In his message, the cumbia singer assured that he stepped aside with a “mixture of mixed feelings, but with the satisfaction of having delivered all the best.”

