Angelo Fukuy spoke after recent statements by Christian Dominguez in El reventozano de la Chola, where he broke down when talking about the controversy that has broken out with former members of his group, who now belong to the Free Zone.

During his visit to the set of En boca de todos, Fukuy was asked if he would sing again with the vocalist of the Great International Orchestra, he clarified that his friendship with Pamela Franco’s partner remains.

“I would have no problem (singing with Christian Domínguez). My friendship will always be there and I will wish them the best ”, he explained.

“People who know me know of my sincere friendship. I no longer want to continue talking about the situation, I want to turn the page, “added the member of Zona Libre, who also clarified that the problem is not with Domínguez, but with the company where he worked.

On the tears that Christian Domínguez shed in Ernesto Pimentel’s program, Angelo fukuy He noted that he was surprised by the attitude of his former bandmate.

“I saw the program (El reventonazo de la chola) and we were surprised (to see him cry). Do I believe in her tears? It remains in the conscience of each one, I have my conscience clear and I have told the truth “, declared the singer for Trome.

“We do not feel the support of the company. Now we are free people and that is why we form the Free Zone ”, added the cumbia artist.

