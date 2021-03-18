In the most recent edition of the En boca de todos program, Angelo Fukuy and his new orchestra Zona Libre were surprised by Isabel Acevedo, who arrived in Peru after spending several months in Miami.

The reunion was very emotional, since the dancer meets Angelo fukuy and the other singers of the group from the Great International Orchestra, led by Christian Domínguez.

Isabel acevedo He assured that he gets along very well with all the members of Zona Libre and revealed that he maintains a good relationship with the wives of each of the singers.

Taking advantage of the reunion, Ricardo Rondón asked Fukuy about the possibility of working with the dancer.

“Angelo, here’s the opportunity. Would you hire ‘Chabelita’ to be in a video clip? Yes or no? ”, Asked the driver, to which the singer answered in the affirmative.

“We are delighted. Nobody works for free, just in case … Let’s talk to our corporation”, Said the national musician.

Given this, Isabel Acevedo was very excited about the possibility of participating in one of the Free Zone videos. “I delighted and happy. They know that I adore them. Anyone who offers me”, Said the ex-partner of Christian Domínguez.

Angelo Fukuy responds to Christian Domínguez

After Christian Dominguez cried during an interview in El reventonazo de la Chola, where he spoke of the confrontations with Angelo fukuy After leaving his group and putting his own together, the singer responded to the actor as well.

“I saw the program (El reventonazo de la Chola) and we were surprised (to see him cry). Do I believe in her tears? It is in everyone’s conscience, I have a clear conscience and I have told the truth ”, declared the artist for Trome.

