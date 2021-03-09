Angelo Fukuy visited the program On everyone’s lips with his new orchestra Zona Libre. However, he did not expect that he would be surprised by his partner. Wendy dyer.

She prepared a romantic message for the cumbia singer, in which she expressed her admiration and sent her best wishes for this new stage in music that she is undertaking.

“My love, I want to steal these little minutes to wish you all the success in the world because you are a great human being, with a giant heart of gold. I thank you for so much affection, for so much love, for so much sacrifice. You don’t know how much you represent to me and my family, “he said. Wendy dyer, who is also a cousin of María Pía Copello’s husband.

While listening to the video, Angelo fukuy He was moved to tears as he remembered how important she means in his life. In addition, the artist said that Wendy Dyer has accompanied him in the most difficult moments.

“He is my everything, he is my angel as I always say in conjunction with his daddies. I thank God very much for putting wonderful people on my way to you and your beautiful family … I admire your parents who do a lot of social help, they are great people. When you work together, everything goes well, “answered the Cumbiambero.

In 2019, Angelo Fukuy and Wendy Dyer were officially featured as a couple on national television. After a year of relationship, in February 2020, they announced their engagement.

