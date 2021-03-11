Angelo fukuy continues talking about the reasons that led him to leave the Great International Orchestra, a group led by Christian Domínguez. Speaking with Amor y fuego, the artist indicated that the salaries were very low.

The cumbiambero did not agree with the attention that his partner’s love life attracted and the little place that was given to promoting the group’s music and projects.

“The scandal prevailed more than the musical. They always talked about couples and we were there on one side (…). That already bugged us. There would come a point where we said, ‘Enough is enough. That’s why Pedro Loli left ”, said the leader of Free zone.

During the interview with the reporter of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, the members of the new orchestra alleged that they received very low salaries and with delays. Furthermore, they confirmed that Christian Dominguez It did not allow them to work independently in order to earn more income.

“Nobody lives on 500 soles a month. Nor that we were crazy to ask that they pay us our full salary, ”José Orejuela told the cameras. While Angelo Fukuy stated: “No, 500 soles every month and a half. They did not pay punctually ”.

Christian Domínguez after Angelo Fukuy’s departure from the orchestra

Days ago, the singer Angelo fukuy He presented his new orchestra Zona Libre, which was also joined by Jonatan Rojas and José Orejuela. After suffering the loss of some of his most famous musicians, Christian Domínguez spoke out and assured that he will continue working despite the departure of his colleagues.

“How are you, my people. As they say, the function has to continue (…). Preparing everything for the concert. Thank you for counting and preferring the International Orchestra ”, he said on social networks.

Christian Domínguez sends a notarized letter to Angelo Fukuy

Angelo fukuy revealed that his former orchestra partner Christian Domínguez sent him a notarized letter after leaving the group.

“I want to clarify something, before an action there is a reaction. I received a notarized letter in October 2020 and I am simply responding. They knowing that I could not participate in the streaming shows of the orchestra because I live with vulnerable people, older adults who are my angels, but they did not care about anything and they send me that letter, “said the singer in a press release.

Angelo Fukuy reveals that Christian Domínguez sent him a notarized letter. Photo: broadcast

Erick Elera on Angelo Fukuy and Christian Domínguez

The actor and singer Erick Elera left his hint about the controversy between Angelo Fukuy and Christian Domínguez.

The interpreter defended the right of his partner to form his own group Zona libre. “I do not know what happened, if they have peeled or not. But, as Christian undertook at one point with his orchestra, we all have the right to do it, but it must be done correctly through the regular channel, “he said.

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.