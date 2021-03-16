Cumbia singer Ángelo Fukuy spoke about the interview that Christian Domínguez did for the Chola Reventonazo, where he burst into tears when talking about the controversy he had with him.

Fukuy assured that he was surprised to see the tears of his former partner, leader of the Great International Orchestra. But, despite this, he does not regret having formed his new group Free zone, along with well-known musicians such as his other great friend, Jonathan Rojas.

“I saw the program (El reventonazo de la chola) and we were surprised (to see him cry). Do I believe in her tears? It remains in the conscience of each one, I have my conscience clear and I have told the truth “, declared the singer for Trome.

“We do not feel the support of the company. Now we are free people and that is why we form the Free Zone ”, added the Peruvian artist.

When asked if he would have trouble singing with the lead singer of the Great International Orchestra, he clarified that his friendship with the conductor from América Hoy remains.

“I would have no problem (singing with Domínguez). My friendship will always be there and I will wish them the best ”, he replied.

A few weeks ago, Ángelo Fukuy had accused Christian Domínguez’s group of having paid him only 500 soles per month during the pandemic and for having received a notarized letter against him in October 2020.

