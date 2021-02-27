After leaving the Great International Orchestra of Christian Dominguez At the end of November 2020, Angelo Fukuy set to work to continue his musical career in the midst of the pandemic.

The well-known vocalist, whose voice has turned several cumbia songs from different national orchestras into success, revealed that very soon he will premiere his new orchestra, one of his biggest dreams.

Angelo fukuy he is totally focused on his grouping called Free zone. In addition, an intrigue video has already been launched on the networks where his voice is heard and the shadow of his entire musical front can be appreciated. In the next few days it will make an official launch where it will surprise with familiar faces within its members.

“This musical project is a dream come true, I have been working for a long time to make it come true and soon the public will be able to enjoy it. I cannot give many details yet, I can only assure you that cumbia cannot stop and we have to move on because despite everything that is seen now with the pandemic, musicians have the mission of bringing joy to the public, “he commented Angelo fukuy it’s a statement.

“Lárgate”, “Mala” and “Ruleta de amor” are some of the artist’s hits in the cumbia genre. Today he faces a new challenge with his own music company.

Angelo Fukuy says goodbye to the Great International Orchestra

Through his Instagram account, Angelo Fukuy announced his departure from the Great International Orchestra.

“Dear friends, it is time to step aside. After six years, my cycle with the Great International Orchestra closes, I leave with a mixture of mixed feelings, but with the satisfaction of having given all the best of me ”, wrote the cumbiambero.

Angelo Fukuy says goodbye to the Great International Orchestra. Angelo Fukuy / Instagram

