He is the comedic guest of the second evening: let’s see who he is and what he has done so far

Who follows Hard Angel he already knows that the choice to have him land on the stage of the Ariston Theater in Sanremo, and moreover live worldwide, could cause some headaches in the Rai house. The reason? The comedy of the 40-year-old Sicilian, very unsuitable for an audience like that of Sanremo and Rai 1.

Just take a look at Angelo Duro’s Instagram profile to understand what we’re talking about: the comedian has no brakes and has no problem make immorality at 360 degrees one’s stylistic signature. It is no coincidence, however, if Angelo Duro’s participation in the second evening of Sanremo 2023 will take place after midnight. Will the timetable be enough to shelter Rai and the Italian Song Festival from controversy?

Angelo Duro's TV debut in 2010 — The first to notice Angelo Duro's talent was Davide Parenti, creator and author of the program Hyenas on Italia 1. It was Parenti himself who hired the Sicilian comedian and gave life to the character of Nuccio Vip and the singer without an audience. Taking on the role of Nuccio Vip, Duro has been tormenting Italian show business personalities for years. This, however, has allowed the comedian to make himself known and to grow his group of fans, to the point of being able to set up several tours around Italy, rigorously sold out.

Why are you looking at me? — The theater show Why are you looking at me? it was an incredible success, to the point of also landing on Italia 1 with three television appointments still available on Mediaset Infinity. Then it was time for the show I'm changed, in these weeks still around Italy with sold out dates and new stages added in the running to respond to public requests. In the face of this success it was almost inevitable that Rai would notice Angelo Duro.

Angelo Duro in Sanremo. What should we expect? — Amadeus was very clear in the press conference: “Angelo Duro will do and say what he wants. I think he is brilliant and bringing him to the Festival is not a provocation”. And even Angelo Duro himself warned Amadeus and the viewers of Sanremo: “I will make those who invited me regret it”.

On Instagram he increased the dose: "On February 8, 2023, for the first time, I will be a guest on the second evening of the Sanremo Festival. This is an epochal sign. I managed to change the system. And I did it myself. My way. I never gave a fuck about anyone. Zero. From all those who have tried to teach me how to do it in recent years, to hinder my path, I have always felt sucare. I won. Now keep hitting me hard. See you on Raiuno. And finally, after years of extorting money from citizens with the electricity bill, there is now a valid reason for having paid the fee". Will Rai 1 viewers really be ready for Angelo Duro?