Senator said he was uncomfortable with what he considered tortoises in the text presented by the project’s rapporteur in the Chamber

the senator angelo colonel (PSD-BA) criticized the final version of the PL (bill) of the fake news (PL 2630, of 2020), delivered by the project’s rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) at the end of April. For Angelo, who will report the bill to the Senate, the final text should be focused on combating fake news.

He gave the statement during the seminar “Brazil Today”, held this Monday (May 15, 2023) by Esfera Brasil. In addition to Angelo, the Minister of Communications, Paulo Pimentathe deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) and Miriam Wimmer, Director of ANPD (National Data Protection Authority).

Watch:

The text is authored by Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE). It was approved in 2020 in the Federal Senate and proceeded to the Chamber of Deputies, where it underwent changes. Among the changes are the inclusion of remuneration for journalistic content and copyright by the big techs.

“What does copyright, remuneration for content have to do with combating fake news? It’s not Congressman Orlando Silva’s fault. I know there is pressure, including from broadcasters, for this to be included in his report”said Angelo Coronel.

The senator said he considers the discussion of remuneration for journalistic content and copyright to be valid, but that this should be done in an autonomous and distinct bill of law.

The congressman also stated that the regulation of platforms should be done by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The bill determines that the inspection of big techs must be made by an autonomous and independent entity, but does not specify a body.

The bill of fake news still does not have a date to be voted on. Orlando Silva asked for the removal of the bill from the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies in the beginning of the month.