The goalkeeper Ángelo Campos is in controversy over some compromising images in a meeting with women, in which his wife was not present. Regarding the scandal, we will tell you more about the private life of this couple.

Angelo Campos, goalkeeper of Alianza Lima, is in the eye of the storm for some compromising images days before starting his training at the club. The footballer was caught very affectionate with some women in a local at night. This generated controversy, since, according to the “Love and Fire” report, on January 31, he is still married and lives with his partner, Yharif Figueroa. On social networks, they have photos together and in this note we tell you more about this disclosure that could cause a break between the two.

Ángelo Campos is supported by two females. Photo: composition LR/Alianza Lima

Do Yharif Figueroa and Ángelo Campos live together?

According to the “Love and Fire” report, Yharif Figueroa and Ángelo Campos continue to live together and have a daughter together. The young woman was approached by a reporter from the Willax program, who showed her the revealing images of the Alianza Lima goalkeeper with the women in a nightclub in Lima.

As is known, the athlete trains with the club in the preseason before starting League 1. This championship was postponed until February due to protests in the country since the Police cannot provide security guarantees. For this reason and given the greater free time enjoyed by the players, the television cameras captured him in compromising situations.

How did Yharif Figueroa react and what did he say when he saw the photos of his partner?

After the embarrassing episode, one of the reporters from “Love and Fire” He approached Figueroa and asked her if she was aware of the soccer player’s departure. “We wanted to show you some images of Ángelo from yesterday morning, I don’t know if you are aware that he has been in an activity with some girls,” was the query.

Figueroa confirmed that the one in the videos was Ángelo Campos, but did not want to delve into the subject. “Yes, it is him,” he specified. However, he avoided giving more statements about his intimate life. “I can’t talk about it. Sorry, I can’t talk right now,” he told the press man as he continued on his way.