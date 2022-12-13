The hypnotic notes of the main tune and of the Laura Palmer Theme of Twin Peaks They made him one of the most recognized authors of soundtracks for television series. Angelo Badalamenti, the reference composer for director David Lynch, has died at his home in Lincoln Park, New Jersey at the age of 85, family members have reported. Badalamenti also composed the soundtracks for other Lynch films, including Blue Velvet Y Mulholland Drive, and he was the author of the theme that accompanied the entry of the Olympic torch into the Montjuic stadium at the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games.

David Lynch, who has the extravagance of uploading to his YouTube channel every day a kind of weather report with the weather in Los Angeles, has pointed between temperature and temperature: “Today there is no music”, in a neutral tone and without further explanation.

Lynch, singer Julee Cruise and Angelo Badalamenti in New York in 1989. MICHEL DELSOL (Getty Images)

The symbiosis between the musician and the filmmaker had something of a coincidence. The producers of blue velvet (1986) Badalamenti was hired to give singing lessons to the actress Isabella Rosellini, who was to interpret Blue Velvet, the Bobby Vinton song that gave the film its name. The musician, who had experience in teaching actors to sing, managed to get Rosellini to find the right tone right away. When Lunch heard the recording, he was delighted. He asked Badalamenti to write a song for the film, which Julee Cruise would perform at the musician’s suggestion, and he ended up giving her the original soundtrack. He even appeared on the big screen as the pianist who accompanies the film’s leading lady in her performance.

The chemistry between Lynch and Badalamenti was immediate. From that moment on, Badalamenti became the reference musician for the cult filmmaker. He created the soundtrack for the different seasons of Twin Peaks (1989-1991) and the movies Wild Heart (1990), Twin Peaks: fire walk with me (1992), lost highway (1997), A true story (1999) and Mulholland Drive (2001).

It was enough for the filmmaker to tell him the scene he had in his head for the musician to start composing. “Lynch would sit on the other side of the shot and he would describe to me what he wanted for a sequence. I improvised while he spoke, developing melodies that fit with the images that he was describing, ”he recounted. Sometimes they composed together: Lynch, the lyrics, and Badalamenti, the music. Sometimes the sound led to rethinking the scene. They fed back.

In a video he explained in detail how he composed the Laura Palmer Theme for Twin Peaks Y summarized it in an interview with the publication Spirit & Flesh: “He sat next to me at the keyboard and said, ‘I didn’t shoot anything, but it’s like you’re in a dark forest with an owl in the background and a cloud on the moon and the sycamores waving so softly…’ I started to to press the keys of the initial chord because it was the sound of that darkness. She said: ‘A beautiful girl in distress comes out of the woods, walking towards the camera…’ I played back the sounds she inspired. ‘And she comes closer and comes to a climax and…’ I continued with the music as he went on with the story. ‘And from this, we let her go back to the dark forest.’ The notes came out on their own. David was stunned, as was I. He raised the hair on his arms and had tears in his eyes: ‘I see Twin Peaks. I have it’. I told him, ‘I’ll go home and work on it.’ ‘Work on it?! Don’t change a note’. And of course I never did.”

With the enveloping, serene and mysterious music of the original theme of Twin Peaks rose to worldwide fame and won a Grammy. It is one of the most recognized tunes on television. The entire soundtrack, sometimes with the voice of Julee Cruise, fit like a glove into the magical and dreamlike environment of the series.

Due to the fame he had acquired at that time, he was hired to compose the music for the most exciting moment of the opening ceremony of the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games. The entrance of the Olympic fire into the stadium and the lighting of the great torch with an arrow shot by the archer Antonio Rebollo.

Badalamenti was born in Brooklyn (New York) on March 22, 1937 into an Italian-American family, as his name reveals. His father, originally from the Sicilian town of Cinisi, on the outskirts of Palermo, owned a fish shop. He began taking piano lessons at the age of eight and, thanks to his talent, began working as a vacation pianist as a teenager. After high school, he enrolled at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, but later transferred to the Manhattan School of Music, where he received his BA in 1958 and his MA in 1959.

He started out as a music teacher at Dyker Heights Junior High in Brooklyn. A composition he made for a Christmas performance ended up being televised and paved the way for him as a professional musician. He composed songs for artists such as Nina Simone and Nancy Wilson and began composing minor film scores. (Gordon’s War, from 1973 and Law and Disorder, in 1974) and to give singing classes, until his path crossed with that of David Lynch.

In parallel to his collaboration with the director, he wrote the soundtracks for other films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 (1987).Naked in New York (1993), The City of Lost Children (1995), among other. He also composed odd parts for the soundtracks of many other films.

