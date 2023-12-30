Angelique Kerber hugged Alexander Zverev overjoyed and celebrated her first sense of success on her comeback after an 18-month maternity leave. With a win in mixed doubles, the two tennis stars ensured the German team won 2-1 over Italy at the United Cup in Sydney and celebrated a successful start to the new season. Kerber (35) and Zverev (26) won 6:3, 6:0 against Angelica Moratelli and Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday. The German duo won the last eleven games in a row and harmonized brilliantly.

“It was a special day for me,” enthused Kerber afterwards. “Winning my first game after the comeback feels great.” Her mixed partner praised the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner for her first tournament appearance since Wimbledon 2022. “We are both extremely happy. Angie played incredibly in the mixed doubles and also in the singles,” said Zverev. “Being out for a year and a half, coming back and playing at such a high level – that shows what kind of player she is.” The German selection will face France in the second group game at the United Cup on Monday.

At the start of the duel with Italy, Kerber had to admit defeat to Jasmine Paolini (27) 4:6, 5:7 in her first official singles match since the birth of daughter Liana at the end of February. The 35-year-old has already shown strong tennis at times, but also gave up her serve six times. “I am impressed. I know what it’s like to return after a long break,” said teammate Laura Siegemund in the stands. “Of course it’s not her best tennis yet, but it’s great tennis.”

In the second round, opponent Paolini voluntarily gave up two games to get treatment for a cramp. But Kerber couldn't use the 4:3 lead and lost the last game without winning a point of his own.









“I felt comfortable on the pitch, it was a really intense game. I still need the match rhythm, I have to work on that,” said Kerber about the appearance against the world number 30. “I'm glad to have survived it so well.” She missed the emotions, atmosphere and support during her break. “I felt the fire in me again and fought to the last point,” she said.







After Kerber's defeat, Olympic champion Zverev (26) equalized against Sonego 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4. In a balanced opening set, Zverev made a slight volley error in the tie-break when the score was 5:5, Sonego took the opportunity to win the first round.

Overall, however, Zverev showed a concentrated performance and didn't give up his serve once. In the decisive set, the seventh in the world rankings managed a break right at the start and maintained this lead confidently. “It was an incredible match from both of them,” said Zverev. “I really can’t complain about the first match of the season.” The mixed team competition is being played in preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins in two weeks.